Stober Foundation partners with MADD Canada for dry January Initiative

The Stober Foundation is kicking off 2025 by teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada to raise awareness about impaired driving and support victims of alcohol-related accidents.

The foundation shared a video on Instagram Wednesday, urging the community to take part in Dry January, a challenge that promotes personal growth while supporting a critical cause.

"This year, we’re starting strong with Dry January—an initiative that not only encourages personal growth but also supports a vital cause," said Stober Foundation president Ken Stober.

"For many, alcohol has affected their lives or the lives of those around them. That’s why we’ve teamed up with MADD Canada to raise awareness about impaired driving, support its victims, and work towards prevention." he added.

Okanagan residents are encouraged to participate in Dry January and show their commitment by commenting "ALL IN" on the foundation's Instagram post.

For every individual who commits to the challenge, the Stober Foundation will donate $100 to MADD Canada, with a goal of raising up to $25,000.