Hundreds brave the cold for 10th annual Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Kelowna residents rang in 2025 with a chilly splash at the 10th annual Polar Bear Dip on New Year's Day at Tugboat Beach, which took place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Despite the chilly temperatures, hundreds of brave souls took the plunge into Okanagan Lake to kick off the new year with a refreshing start.

The event served as a fundraiser for CRIS Adaptive, a Kelowna-based non-profit dedicated to breaking down barriers to outdoor sport and recreation for individuals with disabilities in the Okanagan.

“This is my first year doing the dip,” said Cameron Judson, a Kelowna resident.

“It’s just part of my New Year’s resolution – get cold and get ready to go!”

At 2 p.m., the water temperature hovered around a bone-chilling six degrees Celsius. "It was really cold. I don't feel my toes," one participant joked after emerging from the lake.

The event not only featured the lake plunge but also warm beverages and live music.

A polar plunge also took place in Peachland Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on CRIS Adaptive, click here.