The Okanagan was warmer and drier in 2024

Photo: Kathy Michaels Okanagan Lake from Peachland on Dec. 18, 2024.

New Year’s eve in the Okanagan offered a relatively warm and dry end to an even warmer and drier year.

According to preliminary 2024 tallies, Environment Canada said that Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton all saw less precipitation and higher temperatures throughout the year that was.

The data, which starts Jan. 1, 2024 and extends only until Dec. 22, 2024 indicates that Kelowna, which has a yearly mean temperature of 8.1 C, saw a mean temperature of 10.2 C this year, Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Lee said.

He warned that the last week of the month could alter the mean, though not by much.

Precipitation was similarly sub par.

The historic mean level of precipitation is 386.9 mm but there was only 261.4 mm for the year.

"So we only reached 67.6 per cent of total precipitation,” Lee said.

While warm and dry years may be more enjoyable they aren’t exactly good news for those concerned with the wildfire situation year after year.

The bright side of these figures is, however, it’s an improvement from 2023 which was far warmer and drier across the board.

In Kelowna, throughout all of 2023, there was only 152.5 mm total precipitation, which is 40 per cent of normal, while the mean temperature in the same period was 10.2 C.

Penticton

In Penticton, the normal mean temperature for the year is 9.5 C, but for the month, up until Dec. 22 of 2024, the mean came in at 10.1 C, a little bit warmer than usual.

Mean precipitation in the Peach city comes in at about 346 mm historically and last year Penticton got 283.8 mm.

Again, this is less abnormal than 2023 where the mean yearly temperature was 10.6 C and the precipitation for the year was 160.4 mm, only 46 per cent of normal, Lee said.

Vernon

In Vernon, the situation mirrored that of the other Okanagan regions, though it’s usually a bit damper and cooler.

Until Dec. 22, 2024 the mean temperature was 9.8 C, which is 2.1 C warmer than the normal mean of 7.7 C, Lee said.

Mean precipitation for the year is 500 mm and until Dec. 22 2024 it was only 260.8 mm, or 72 per cent of normal.

In 2023 the mean temperature was 10.1 C, and Lee said the precipitation figure was not available.

The month, up until Dec. 22, 2024

The yearlong trend held steady for the last month of the year.

In Kelowna, the mean temperature for December is -1.2 C but Dec. 2024 saw a mean temperature of 0.9 C.

It also saw less precipitation with 32.6 mm being the overall December mean, and this December only saw 22.8 mm of rain and snow.

For the same time frame in Penticton the mean temperature was 1.1 C, which was much warmer than the historic mean of -1.1 C mean, Lee said.

Normal precipitation for the month is around 28.6 mm, but up until Dec. 22, 2024 only 14.8 mm fell.

Lee said that’s only 51.8 per cent of normal, and it’s unclear whether the situation will improve much once the final week of the month is factored in next week.

Finally Vernon saw a comparatively balmy December, compared to days past.

Historic mean temperature for Vernon is -4.4 C, Lee said, but this December the mean 0.1 C.

Normal monthly precipitation for December is 49.4 mm and this December there were 28.6 mm of snow and rain that fell.

“It was very dry,” he said.

As for how long the dry patch will go, that remains to be seen. Lee said that some snow is expected in all three cities on Friday.