Generous 12,000 pound donation feeds Central Okanagan families

Photo: Helen's Acres Facebook Peter and his son from the Kamper Group drove tons of fresh produce to the Okanagan.

An Alberta farm group went above and beyond to make sure that Kelowna families in need had a bountiful, healthy Christmas dinner.

In early December, Dan Connolly of Helen’s Acres made a call to the network of farms it works with to help fill the shelves at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, an organization that witnessed a record level of need this year.

Connolly said the Kamper Group, a farm organization from Southern Alberta, heard the call and last week loaded up a massive amount of potatoes, peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers from greenhouses in their area.

“In 1.5 days, Peter (from the Kamper Group) drove roughly 12,000 extra pounds worth of produce and donated it to the Central Okanagan Food Bank because they’ve been in partnership with us at the farm to donate seed potatoes to us,” Connolly said.

The donation was greatly appreciated by all, particularly who got the highest quality produce in their hampers, Trina Speiser, the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s director of development said.

“It was amazing produce and amazing to put in those hampers,” Speiser said, adding that they collaborate with Helen’s Acres all year and the work they did to help organize this donation was very special, as was the work that Peter did.

“These were Grade A peppers, cucumbers, carrots, potatoes — it was really special to get, and we’re still putting them in the hampers as of today.”

Everything will go to good use.

December is always the biggest month for charitable organizations and the food bank is no different. Speiser said that this year they helped around 4,500 Central Okanagan households get an ample amount of food for the holidays.

Usually in December, however, need drops off.

“Typically our clients' needs are episodic, not chronic,” she said.

“But this year we are projecting we will have to serve 4,200 families in January."

To understand what a shift that is from previous years, Speiser said in January 2023 there were 2,400 families who needed a hamper and in January 2024 it was 3,000 families.

The need, she said, keeps rising. On average they are seeing 350 new clients a month compared to 300 a month a year ago.

Another dismal statistic is that in the Central Okanagan, 44 per cent of clients at the food banks are under the age of 15, compared to 33 per cent nationwide.

“The cost of living is the number one reason,” Speiser said, offering insight into the changes she’s seeing.

“Our fastest growing demographic is working, two-parent households, and this is directly related to inflation. Food banks were a stop gap measure and now finances are really tight for people who have so many obligations with rent and gas and utilities.”

Food, she said, is one of the first things that gets trimmed back.