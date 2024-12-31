Crash slows traffic on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue

Photo: Kathy Michaels

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, “but it is unknown if there are any injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

ORIGINAL 1:20 p.m.

A police incident briefly closed westbound traffic on Bernard Avenue between Richter and Ethel streets.

RCMP vehicles are stationed at both ends of the block, although eastbound traffic is still flowing.

The Kelowna Fire Department was initially called to the scene but has since departed.

Police are also now in the process of leaving the scene along with a pickup on the back of a tow truck. It appears westbound traffic will be allowed back onto Bernard Avenue shortly.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for information.