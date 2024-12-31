New Year's celebration set for tonight in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Festivals Kelowna

Kelowna residents can ring in 2024 ahead of the midnight countdown with Valley First’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Stuart Park this evening.

The family-friendly event will run from 6 to 9 p.m., culminating with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Launched in 2012, the event continues to be free for the community.

It features a variety of activities, including live music, a kids' zone with games, dancing, and crafts, as well as skating opportunities throughout the evening.

To accommodate the celebration, parking will be restricted along Water Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking spots will be available at the Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street), and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue).

For more details about the event, visit festivalskelowna.com.