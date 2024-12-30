'Hopefully I won’t ever do this again,' cognitively-challenged Kelowna sex offender says

Photo: Abbotsford police Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

A Kelowna man whose attempted sex assault of a child sparked widespread public outrage was sentenced Monday to two-years-less-a-day in jail, and to another three years of probation.

With time served, Taylor Dueck, 30, will spend an additional 249 days behind bars for an incident at a local equestrian centre where he'd been volunteering earlier this year.

“I’m doing all the best I can to not re-offend by taking medications; I'm speaking to psychologists once a week in jail. I’m very sorry for all this damage that I've done to this little girl,” Dueck said, before his sentence.

“Hopefully I won’t ever do this again.”

Defence lawyer Robert Larmer and Crown counsel Kevin Short jointly proposed the sentence to judge Andrew Tam, and he accepted, acknowledging that the circumstances of the case were unusual.

“As counsel put it, this is the most serious offender who committed the least serious offence,” Tam said.

Tam said Dueck was working at a local ranch February 2024 when the 11 year old girl entered the washroom he was in.

Dueck put his finger to his mouth, said “shh” and asked her to unzip her jacket.

She started to do so, then Dueck told her “I’m going to kiss you.”

The child told him “no” pushed him, and they both quickly exited the bathroom.

The only physical contact between the two was that push and the child — described in court as “with it” and “sharp as a tack” — quickly reported the incident.

While Dueck’s previous crimes weren’t the focus of Monday’s hearing, they again loomed large as lawyers and Tam said that without proper supports in place, the likelihood he’d re-offend was all but inevitable.

“This is a particularly challenging case because there are a number of principles in play, and they push the ultimate result in different directions,” Tam said.

Dueck’s previous criminal history is, by far, the most aggravating feature, Tam said.

“He has previously been convicted of five sexual offences, some of which resulted in penitentiary terms,” he said.

The first four charges were in 2014, and the corresponding sentence was five years. He’d only been won back his freedoms for a short time when he re-offended in 2020 and was sentenced to another 12 months. Then came the most recent incident.

“Through the psychological report file, and indeed, by Mr. Dueck’s own admission, he is a danger to the community in that he seems unable to curb his urges to have sexual contact with young people,” Tam said, adding that means the court has to consider separating Dueck from society.

“At the same time, a sentence must be proportional to the gravity of offence and the degree of responsibility of the offender.”

In this case, he said, the details of the crime are toward the lower end of the offences he sees.

Then there are Dueck’s specific circumstances.

Dueck suffers from a host of cognitive and psychological challenges. He has been assessed as having an IQ of somewhere between 56 to 67 and was, himself, the victim of sexual abuse while growing up in foster care.

Among other things, his past diagnoses include PTSD, major depressive disorder, expressive language disorder, partial fetal alcohol syndrome or alcohol related neuro-developmental disorder, as well as ADHD.

His lawyer pointed out that someone with the cognitive deficiencies he has does not belong in prison, however, there is not any better place for him.

Larmer added later, that the sentence was one that his client was pleased with, having already pleaded guilty to breaching probation and attempting a sexual assault.

Larmer said that if his case worker had been doing his job correctly, neither his client or the little girl would be in the position they found themselves in.

Former Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield brought up the incident in B.C.'s Legislature and that issue was one that raised concerns across government.

Premier David Eby called the incident a “massive failure of judgment” at every level, calling the subcontractor that employed the supervisor “obviously negligent and incompetent.”

Back in February, then-Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth ordered an investigation into any possible systemic failures that allowed for the alleged assault to occur.

“I am extremely concerned, in fact very angry over what has happened, that's why I have ordered an investigation for a full accounting of what took place — involving all provincial agencies and federal agencies and officials that were involved in this situation," Farnworth said back in late February.

“I want to ensure that these were not systems failures. I want to ensure that everything that should have been done was done, because quite frankly this should never happen.”

To date, no results of the investigation have been publicly released and its not clear if the investigation has been completed.