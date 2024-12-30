All 16 lifts, 119 runs now open at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Big White

It's a perfect day to hit the slopes at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White Ski Resort is experiencing prime winter conditions, with all 16 lifts operational and 119 runs open to skiers and snowboarders.

“It’s a great day at Big White,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Vice President of the resort.

“All lifts, all runs, everything is up and running. The snow we received two days ago is fabulous, and the conditions are outstanding.”

The resort is seeing a daily increase in visitors, with Ballingall noting a daily uptick of 7 to 11 percent in attendance. “It’s as busy as it gets. We are sold out,” he added.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Big White is also preparing for a celebration to remember. The festivities will feature live music, free ice skating, and hot chocolate for guests to enjoy as they ring in 2025.

“It’s cold out there, so we want to make sure everyone has a place to stay on New Year’s Eve,” said Ballingall. “We don’t want anyone sleeping in their cars.”

The highlight of the evening will be the fireworks show, set to light up the sky at 9 p.m.