Kelowna business coach donates $50K to prevent youth homelessness

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna-based author, business coach and influencer has donated $50,000 to BGC Okanagan’s campaign to prevent youth homelessness.

Dan Martell’s big donation brings the charity closer to its $125,000 goal, which will go towards funding drop-in programs for young people.

“This is about more than preventing homelessness,” says Martell. “It’s about giving young people hope, the tools to succeed, and the confidence to build a brighter future.”

BGC Okanagan’s drop-in programs in Oliver, Osoyoos, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon are more than recreation. They can provide youth with safe, welcoming places that can create life-changing connections and opportunities.

“Sometimes, all it takes is one positive connection to change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” says Richelle Leckey of BGC Okanagan. “Our staff provide not only a safe environment but also encouragement, mentorship, and pathways to essential resources.”

Drop-in centre staff engage youth in fun, educational, and skill-building activities designed to foster confidence, resilience, and independence.

“We know prevention is key,” adds Leckey. “By equipping young people with the tools and connections they need early on, we can reduce the risk of homelessness before it begins.”

To support the campaign, go to bgco.ca.