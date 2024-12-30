Polar Bear Dip returning to Kelowna's Tugboat Beach

Photo: CRIS Adaptive

Kelowna is invited to be freezin’ for a reason during the 10th annual Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Beach.

Organized by CRIS Adaptive, the dip Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. sees the brave welcome the new year with a plunge into Okanagan Lake.

“All proceeds from this event go directly towards CRIS Adaptive and supporting adaptive, accessible, and inclusive recreation programs for people of all ages living with disabilities throughout the Okanagan,” said the event page.

Food trucks, warm beverages and music will also be on site.

The event runs 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the dip taking place at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Register online here.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early to check in.

"We always have a large volume of people arrive last minute and encourage everyone to come early to ensure you can get through registration on time," said the event page.

The water of Okanagan Lake is currently sitting at 6 C.