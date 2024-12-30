Kelowna RCMP confirm missing 75 year-old man found safe

Photo: Contributed COSAR volunteers at the north end of McCurdy Road Friday evening.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the 75-year-old man reported missing on Friday, December 27, has been found safe.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called to assist in the search for the man, who was last seen in the north end of McCurdy Road Friday evening as snow began to fall.

“The Kelowna RCMP thanks COSAR, the public, and local media for their assistance in locating this man,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters