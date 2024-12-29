Kelowna RCMP’s Christmas cheer crew celebrated 20 years of spreading holiday joy

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP’s Christmas Cheer Crew was back again this holiday season, marking its 20th year of bringing festive cheer to the city’s assisted living communities.

Made up of RCMP officers and support staff, the Christmas Cheer Crew forms a small choir and band to perform classic holiday carols at local care homes.

This year, the group visited eight homes, spreading joy and lifting the spirits of residents across the city.

“Music is memory,” said Cst. Steve Holmes of the Kelowna RCMP.

“It evokes timeless memories and helps create new ones, connecting people of all ages.”

The Cheer Crew, which typically includes 10-12 volunteers, visited locations such as Lakeview Lodge, Cottonwoods, Mountainview Village, and The Dorchester.

Over the course of a few evenings, they spent a couple of hours sharing the joy of music and the magic of Christmas.