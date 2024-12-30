Environment Canada forecasting periods of snow for December 31st

Madison Reeve

The first few days of 2025 in B.C. are shaping up to be snowy, with chilly temperatures and flurries expected across much of the Thompson Okanagan.

On Monday, December 30, residents can expect a mix of flurries and rain showers, with daytime highs reaching 3°C. As the evening sets in, temperatures will drop to -3°C, with a continued chance of flurries overnight.

New Year’s Eve promises mostly sunny skies during the day, though temperatures will be brisk, with a high of just 1°C.

For those planning to head out to celebrate, it’s wise to bundle up, as the evening will bring a drop to -4°C with periods of snow.

''The current forecast is snow. It will start late in the evening sometime near midnight, but it will just be light flurries," said meteorologist with Environment Canada Johnson Zhong.

Looking ahead to New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1, Environment Canada forecasts a high of -1°C with more snow in the mix.

Snowfall is expected to continue on Thursday, with a high again around -1°C.

Friday will be slightly colder, with a high of -3°C and a 60% chance of flurries. The weekend brings a slight warm-up, with Saturday’s high reaching 0°C and a chance of flurries.