Downtown Kelowna business owner fed up after shop tagged with graffiti

Photo: Kim Williams

A downtown Kelowna business owner is at her wits' end after finding her shop vandalized again Saturday morning.

Kim Williams has run her adult entertainment store Wild Kingdom on Lawrence Avenue for the better part of three decades, but she's considering calling it a career as she struggles with vandalism and other issues in Kelowna's downtown core.

When she arrived at her shop Saturday morning, she found that the metal shutters she had installed several years ago to prevent break-ins had been tagged with graffiti for the second time.

Photo: Kim Williams

“It's horrible,” Williams said. “This is the second time I've gotten tagged, and it's so disheartening. You work so hard, you come to work and you want to have a good day and it's going to take me probably three or four hours to get that off.”

After a number of break-ins, robberies and thefts at her shop over the years, Williams says she invested thousands of dollars installing metal shutters over her windows to protect the store. But Saturday will be the second time she's had to scrub graffiti off the shutters.

“I put graffiti coating on my shutters, which cost me a lot more money, but then I have to buy this special graffiti remover. And it's not just spray and wipe, it's scrub, and it takes hours to do. My brother and I did it last time and it was three and a half hours just on the one shutter,” she said.

“I'm just struggling with it right now. Why bother removing it, they're just going to do it again.”

Several buildings around Wild Kingdom were also tagged overnight.

“It makes a beautiful city just look horrible and I know we're not the only ones, it's all over the world,” Williams said.

She added that this latest incident has her considering whether she wants to continue running her business.

“As a business owner, after 30 years of being here, I'm just getting to the point of retiring and calling it a day,” Williams said. “I'm done, because the stress. I don't think people understand the stress that you go through.”