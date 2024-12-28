245783
COSAR volunteers spent Friday night searching for a missing 69-year-old man

Search crews were out in the snow in Kelowna Friday night searching for a lost 69-year-old man.

As the wet snow fell across the city, volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were out at the west end of McCurdy Road searching for the lost man.

Few details have been released about the search, but in a social media post, COSAR says their search has been paused Saturday morning, “while RCMP continue their investigation.”

