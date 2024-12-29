Kelowna Garden Club earns honours for Communities in Bloom Challenge

Photo: Kelowna Garden Club

The Kelowna Garden Club had a little extra incentive to celebrate this holiday season.

The club learned that they took home second place in the Communities in Bloom “Showcase Challenge” at their recent meeting in December.

The symposium, called 'Gardening into the Future', held in February, was a day of speakers, displays and demonstrations covering a variety of topics concerning gardening and the environment.

The yearly Communities in Bloom competition has three categories: a group or business, a municipality, or a garden club.

Entries were judged on community involvement, community appearance, environmental action or tree management, heritage connection, landscaped areas and floral display.

The Kelowna Garden Club scored high on all criteria as it involved people throughout the Okanagan Valley and at least one participant from the Kootenays.

"Community involvement and bringing people together is a huge part of Community in Bloom and the Kelowna Garden Club shares these values," says Laurel Braun.

President Alicja Paradzik accepted for the club the certificate and two self-watering Desert Planters donated by Equinox.