Man who helped in 2011 Bacon killing won't need to stay in halfway house upon statutory release

Photo: Court exhibit Aftermath of the shooting outside Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

One of the three men convicted in a 2011 gangland killing in Kelowna will no longer be required to live in a halfway house when he's released from prison.

Jujhar Khun Khun, now 27, pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to kill Jonathan Bacon in Kelowna, after a nearly year-long trial that was plagued with delays. He was handed an 18-year jail sentence, but with credit for time served, he was left with just 10 years left to serve.

He's now served two-thirds of that 10-year sentence, which means he's able to leave prison on statutory release. Last month, the Parole Board of Canada placed a number of conditions on Khun Khun's release, including that he live in a Community Residential Facility – otherwise known as a halfway house – “until [he] demonstrates consistent improvement managing risk factors.”

But while this “residency condition” included a night-time curfew, the Parole Board has recently changed its mind, and will allow Khun Khun to live in a private residence instead.

Photo: The Vancouver Sun Jujhar Khun Khun

The change came after Khun Khun's lawyer wrote to the Parole Board, arguing against the imposition of the residency condition.

The Parole Board had previously expressed concern over Khun Khun's “continued associations with people involved in gangs and institutional subculture activities,” but after considering his lawyer's letter, the board ruled that letting him serve the remainder of his sentence in a private home would not “pose an undue risk to society.”

Safer in a private home

Many details in the recent Parole Board decision are blacked out, but Khun Khun's lawyer argued that Khun Khun and the general public would be safer if he were allowed to live in a private residence. Khun Khun's Case Management Team (CMT) agreed that he shouldn't reside at a halfway house.

“The CMT explains that its choice of accommodation in the release plan is because of the high-profile nature of your index offence, [section omitted by the Parole Board], your continuing membership in [a security threat group], and the concerns for the safety of [Correctional Service Canada] staff, contractors and others for whom they are responsible (e.g. [Community Residential Facility] staff and residents,” the Parole Board states.

While local police and the RCMP oppose Khun Khun's release into their communities, they've said they'll provide additional supervision and security for Khun Khun and his supervision team. The location where Khun Khun plans to reside has been omitted from the decision.

“To ensure staff safety, parole supervision meetings will take place at local police detachments,” the Parole Board states. “Police will conduct home visits and curfew checks. Electronic surveillance will be used to monitor your activities, associations and movements.”

Photo: The Vancouver Sun Jonathan Bacon

Several reports had described Khun Khun as having a positive and respectful attitude while in custody, but he has been charged or found guilty of assaults against other inmates in 2014 and 2015, and as recent as September 2023, he assaulted another inmate which led to his transfer to a maximum-security prison. He remained there until last February, when he was transferred back to a medium-security institution.

His prison's Security Intelligence Department continues to list him as an active member of a “security threat group” – Corrections term for a gang.

Gunned down in broad daylight

Jonathan Bacon was one of the leaders of the notorious Red Scorpions gang when he was gunned down outside of Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel in broad daylight on Aug. 14, 2011. Khun Khun, along with Michael Jones and Jason McBride, were arrested in 2013 and charged with first-degree murder. After their trial was plagued with delays, all three struck a plea deal with the Crown in 2018.

While McBride pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, with a life sentence and no chance of parole for 18 years, Jones and Khun Khun pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. They were handed an 18-year sentence, but with credit for time served, both are now up for statutory release.

Nearly all offenders are automatically released from custody on statutory release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and they serve the remaining third under conditions in the community. If the Parole Board believes an offender may commit a serious crime if released, they may block the statutory release.

The Parole of Board of Canada has not responded to Castanet's questions about what date Khun Khun, or his co-accused Jones, will be released from prison, or if they've already been released.