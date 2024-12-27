FortisBC restores power to more than 2,300 homes Friday

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to the 2,354 homes that were without power since just before 11 a.m. Friday.

ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.

More than 2,300 FortisBC customers are without power in Kelowna's Rutland area Friday morning.

According to the FortisBC outage map 2,354 customers have been without power since just before 11 a.m.. Fortis expects the power to be restored by 1 p.m.

The outage runs from Scotty Creek Rd. in the north to Leathead Rd in the south, on the east of Highway 97.