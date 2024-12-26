Three Kelowna Rockets are representing their countries at the World Juniors over the next 10 days

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Caden Price

Three Kelowna Rockets are playing in this year's World Junior Hockey Championships, with defenceman Caden Price representing Canada.

The annual under-20 tournament kicked off Thursday, with Ottawa hosting this year's games through to Jan. 5.

The Rockets' assistant captain Caden Price is the lone local player representing Canada at the World Juniors this year, for the first time in his career.

Canada kicks off the tournament Thursday evening against Finland, looking to bounce back after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Czechia last year.

Price is the 20th Rocket to represent Canada at the tournament.

Jakub Stancl and Marek Rocak are also participating in the tournament, representing Czechia.

This is Stancl's second time playing at the tournament, after he helped Czechia take home a bronze medal last year in Sweden.

This is Rocak's first time at the tournament, although he won't be playing in Czechia's opening game.