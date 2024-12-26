182040
Government of Canada plane lands in Kelowna as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spends time in B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia for the holidays, and a Government of Canada plane has landed at Kelowna International Airport Thursday morning.

While Trudeau's official itinerary has listed his whereabouts as Ottawa for the last couple days, it says he's in B.C. as of Thursday, with "no public events scheduled."

Rumours have circulated on social media that the PM was staying at Red Mountain, located in Rossland.

Another video on X shows Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau having fun in the snow, although it's not clear where.

Kelowna airport operations director Phillip Elchitz tells Castanet, "I can confirm that a Government of Canada aircraft is parked on the runway in Kelowna, it arrived at 10:30 a.m."

Elchitz says he does not know if the PM is travelling on the plane but did confirm it was parked on the runway Thursday.

The Prime Minister has been under fire recently with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh promising to bring down the government early next year — whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stays on or not.

If the government falls on a non-confidence vote, the prime minister would then be obliged to go to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to inform her and advise her on election timing. The window for a campaign is a minimum of 36 days and a maximum of 50 days, according to Elections Canada.

-with files from the Canadian Press

