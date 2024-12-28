Crime story of the year: child sex offender arrested while on probation

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2024. Today, for our Kelowna Crime Story of the Year, we look back at the arrest of convicted child sex offender Tyler Dueck.

While on probation in early February, a convicted child sex offender allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl at a Kelowna equestrian centre, bringing up more concerns around repeat offenders in the province.

Tyler Dueck, 30, was arrested on Feb. 9 of this year and charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation. He's remained behind bars ever since.

Dueck has multiple prior convictions for sexually assaulting minors and he was serving a three-year probation term for previous convictions earlier this year. Despite this, he was regularly attending a Kelowna equestrian centre with a supervisor in 2023 and early 2024, where children also attended.

On Feb. 9, while attending the centre, Dueck allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Dueck's supervisor, an employee of Community Living BC subcontractor Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd., was allegedly sitting in his vehicle when the incident occurred.

The incident reignited the community's concerns around prolific offenders committing further crimes while out of custody on bail or probation.

Following Castanet's reporting on the allegations against Dueck, former Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield brought up the incident in B.C.'s Legislature.

“This convicted child molester's supervisor sat in the parking lot in his vehicle for two and a half hours. The result? [An] 11-year-old girl being cornered and sexually assaulted in the bathroom by this predator. How can this NDP government have allowed this total failure to happen,” Merrifield asked.

“That 11-year-old is traumatized. Our communities are not going to be protected by some investigation and analysis and report. People are sick and tired of the premier and this minister's feigned indignation in the face of horrific failures that leave innocent people victimized only to see them do absolutely nothing to prevent it from happening again.”

Premier David Eby called the incident a “massive failure of judgment” at every level, calling the subcontractor that employed the supervisor “obviously negligent and incompetent.”

Back in February, then-Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth ordered an investigation into any possible systemic failures that allowed for the alleged assault to occur.

“I am extremely concerned, in fact very angry over what has happened, that's why I have ordered an investigation for a full accounting of what took place — involving all provincial agencies and federal agencies and officials that were involved in this situation," Farnworth said back in late February.

“I want to ensure that these were not systems failures. I want to ensure that everything that should have been done was done, because quite frankly this should never happen.”

But to date, no results of the investigation have been publicly released and its not clear if the investigation has been completed.

Dueck has remained behind bars since his February arrest, but he's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28 to plead guilty.

Dueck, has served several years in jail for a number of child sex offences. He served a 4.5-year sentence for sexually assaulting four different teenage girls in 2014, including one incident where he threatened a teen with a knife during the assault.

He then served another jail sentence from June 2022 to February 2023 for a sexual interference conviction. It appears he abided by his probation conditions for a year before the alleged February 2024 incident in Kelowna. Part of his probation conditions prohibited him from attending any place where young people were present.