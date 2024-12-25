Development details unveiled for old Farmer's Market site

Photo: Zeidler Architecture

Owners of what was the former Kelowna Farmers’ Market site have unveiled detailed plans for the property.

Springfield LP, Empowered Development are looking for development and development variance permits for the property at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive across from Orchard Park.

A development concept was first made public when the developers sought to rezone and subdivide the property back in late July.

Plans for the property include two six-storey buildings atop a shared level of underground parking.

The balance of the property includes surface parking and landscaped areas.

“The proposed buildings will include169 market rental units and 125 market condos with a split-zone proposed for a combination of UC3 and UC3r,” the proposal states.

“While the OCP calls for heights of between 12 and 15 storeys in this area of Midtown Kelowna, we are proposing a six-storey wood-frame building with only marginally less FAR than what is allowed in the UC3 zone.

“The nine ground-level units on the north elevation have been provided with private amenity spaces to activate the Haynes Road frontage and create a sense of community.”

There would be 140 parking spaces provided for the rental units and 125 for the market condos. Co-op stalls for two to three MODO Car Share vehicles are also being discussed.

Each residence would include a private balcony while shared amenity space would include a pet relief/dog run area, small playground, two fitness rooms, co-working space and a second level outdoor courtyard.

The developer also plans to relocate the main drive aisle access from Dilworth Drive to Underhill Road’s existing cul-de-sac to ensure traffic does not stop on an arterial roadway.

“This proposed development recognizes the City of Kelowna’s strategic approach to overall growth including better use of prime development land locations in accordance with the city’s OCP/future land use, healthy housing strategy and planning initiatives."

Staff will review the proposal before bringing it forward to council.