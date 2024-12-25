Six storey hotel and apartment planned for Harvey Avenue

Photo: Contributed

Plans have been unveiled for seven properties along Harvey and Saucier avenues next to the Petro Can gas station.

Proposals being reviewed by city planners call for a six-storey hotel along Harvey with a six-storey apartment fronting onto Saucier.

The application suggests the hotel, encompassing four properties, would include 178 rooms through floors three through six.

The ground floor would include the lobby, restaurant and cafeteria, with pool, spa and multipurpose room on the second floor and an outdoor social area with swimming pool and hot tub on the third.

Parking would be provided for 188 vehicles. A one storey underground parkade would run under both developments.

The apartment over three Saucier Avenue properties would feature 72 units, including 34 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom.

There would be 73 parking stalls for residents with another 10 dedicated for visitor parking.

If approved, the development would be a few doors down from a 171-unit apartment currently under construction along both Harvey and Saucier.