City of Kelowna calling on design teams for 'signature' downtown sign

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has begun the process of looking for a design team to create, build and install an “iconic city signature sign.”

The downtown sign would be erected in Stuart Park between the ice rink and the Kelowna Yacht Club.

According to the city’s expression of interest, the project is a “strategic initiative” intended to create a “cultural identity that best reflects the community’s special sense of place.

“It will serve as a high-profile landmark to provide an opportunity for gathering, meeting and sharing special moments, a meaningful contextual connection for visitors and residents in the community.”

While the idea was partially spurred on by noteworthy signs in Toronto and Amsterdam, the city says this project goes beyond production of simple “Kelowna” letters.

“A highly desirable component of this project is the inclusion of symbolic and artistic gestures.”

The grass field at Stuart Park was selected following analysis from both internal and external community collaborators and First Nation representatives.

Stuart Park, the document says, provides an opportunity on the waterfront with excellent visibility, strategic locale and high opportunity for tourist and local community interaction.

“The signature sign is a place for gathering, sharing and creating memories either in the moment, or afterwards through photos, videos and other forms of media.

“The location also provides strong representational views and proximity to city hall, along with the opportunity for a strong focal vertical form terminus of Doyle Avenue.”

The city has set aside $500,000 for the project which includes design, fabrication, installation and other associated costs.

Interested design teams must submit their expression of interest by the end of January. Up to five teams will then be asked to submit design proposals.

The city will select the winning designer in May with installation of the sign expected in the winter of 2025 or spring of 2026.