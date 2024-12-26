Kelowna woman wins $742K judgment after renovation nightmare

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna woman has been awarded a $742,000 decision against a contractor who gutted her home and fraudulently induced her to pay for additional work that was never completed.

Beverly Wanklyn was forced to sue Rene Bertrand and Elite Life & Home Painting & Renovations after a renovation deal in 2017 turned into a nightmare.

Wanklyn met Bertrand through mutual friends in 2017 and both lived in the Manhattan Point neighbourhood, according to a BC Supreme Court decision.

Wanklyn first hired Bertrand to clean her home and later paid him $76,000 to build a guest suite in her home. After the guest suite job was completed, the pair discussed a complete renovation of the rest of the house.

A deal was made for Bertrand to renovate the home between March 15 and April 21, 2017 while Wanklyn was away on vacation. Upon her return, she would reside in the new guest suite while the finishing touches were completed on the rest of the house, which would be done by the May Long weekend.

Wanklyn was quoted $379,575, of which $10,000 was allocated for demolition, and paid $327,245 up front to Elite Lifestyle Services Inc., a company whose principal, Justin Sturby, is Bertrand’s business and spousal partner.

“When she returned from vacation on April 21, 2017, Mr. Bertrand arranged for a limousine to pick her up from the airport,” says the court decision.

“She was expecting to arrive home to a newly-renovated house. Instead, she was shocked to find that the house had been gutted and progress halted. Her belongings remained in storage offsite.”

Wanklyn immediately asked for her money back, but Bertrand refused and claimed that the money had been spent purchasing materials.

“This appears to have been untrue,” said the decision.

Fraudulent misrepresentation

Bertrand told Wanklyn that he discovered rotting wooden support beams and needed another $50,000 to continue to project. Wanklyn paid him that amount.

Two months later, Bertrand told Wanklyn all the home’s support beams were rotten and he would need another $125,000 to continue. Wanklyn paid him $93,750.

In September 2017, Bertrand told Wanklyn the home contained asbestos, among other issues, and another $102,017 was needed. Wanklyn paid another $76,512 by bank draft.

In December 2017, the pipes burst on the home because they had been left without insulation. No substantial work had been completed, or would be moving forward, since October 2017.

Bertrand falsely told Wanklyn in April 2018 that the city had declared the home structurally unsound and that it had to be rebuilt. Wanklyn was provided another quoted for $1,247,400, in addition to what she already paid, to complete the renovation.

She agreed, but her bank refused to lend her any more than $223,700 until the work was completed. Wanklyn gave Bertrand that amount.

Bertrand would later claim he was being delayed by an environmental consultant and city permitting. When Wanklyn called the consultant and city herself, she found neither to be true.

She then demanded to see receipts for all the work done to that point, but Bertrand refused.

Wanklyn would later be forced to hire another contractor to finish the job at a cost of $995,025.41. She sued in October 2018.

Money spent on contractor's own home

Through the legal discovery process it was revealed that there were only $17,363 worth of receipts clearly referable to Wanklyn's home.

“In his examination for discovery, Bertrand acknowledged that the defendants were working on four to six other projects at the same time, including a project at his own home, also on Manhattan Drive,” said the court decision.

“Bertrand further acknowledged that the defendants had commingled her payments with their other funds and used them for those other projects.”

The lawsuit sat dormant in June 2024 when Wanklyn applied for a summary judgment, which was granted to her due to the mountain of evidence in her favour.

“The evidence supports Ms. Wanklyn’s contention that Mr. Bertrand made representations in the following areas to induce her to make the payments, either knowing they were untrue, or recklessly, without regard to their truth,” ruled Justice Warren B. Milman

Justice Milman awarded Wanklyn $732,362 in compensatory damages and $10,000 in punitive damages.

“It is troubling that the defendants used Ms. Wanklyn’s payments, at least partly, to carry out renovations at Mr. Bertrand’s own home while progress at her house was delayed over and over again,” Justice Milman said.

“Ms. Wanklyn entrusted the defendants with a significant portion of her net worth, leaving her vulnerable to the kind of abuse of that trust that the defendants engaged in.”

While Justice Milman ruled that Bertrand lied to Wanklyn multiple times to string her along, he was not persuaded that he planned from the start to take her money and never complete the job.

“Rather, it appears that they intended to do the work eventually, but were incapable of properly managing the project or seeing it through to completion.”