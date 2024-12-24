251683
Kelowna  

RCMP issue alert for public's help to prevent the Grinch from stealing Christmas

RCMP looking for Grinch

As people finish their last-minute preparations for Christmas tomorrow the Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a known suspect planning a theft over $5,000.

"In a recent surveillance recording obtained by police, a male is heard plotting the heist with a potential co-conspirator known as 'Max.' The male is then seen leaving a location in the mountains that is believed to be his hideout," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

RCMP describe the male as:

  • Male
  • Green hair
  • 6’2”
  • 198 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a red Santa Claus hat and red sweater

"If you locate this individual or his co-conspirator who is described as a dog with reindeer antlers do not approach."

"Please contact police immediately and help us save Christmas," Watters says.

