RCMP issue alert for public's help to prevent the Grinch from stealing Christmas

Photo: RCMP
As people finish their last-minute preparations for Christmas tomorrow the Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a known suspect planning a theft over $5,000.
"In a recent surveillance recording obtained by police, a male is heard plotting the heist with a potential co-conspirator known as 'Max.' The male is then seen leaving a location in the mountains that is believed to be his hideout," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.
RCMP describe the male as:
- Male
- Green hair
- 6’2”
- 198 lbs
- Last seen wearing a red Santa Claus hat and red sweater
"If you locate this individual or his co-conspirator who is described as a dog with reindeer antlers do not approach."
"Please contact police immediately and help us save Christmas," Watters says.