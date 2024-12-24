RCMP respond to call from firefighters to help with an altercation between two men

Photo: Cindy White Intersection of Asher Road and McIntosh Road Tuesday , December 24, 2024.

Tempers were running hot for some on Christmas Eve.

Kelowna RCMP had to respond to reports of a fight at the intersection of Asher Road And McIntosh Road Tuesday afternoon.

The report came in from the Kelowna Fire Department just before 1 p.m., after firefighters spotted an altercation and had to call for backup from the RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service.

"RCMP responded to Asher Rd. and McIntosh Rd. for a physical altercation between two males that originated at a residence in the 300-block of Asher Rd.," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Once RCMP arrived on the scene, cooler heads prevailed and the situation was diffused.

"The matter has since been resolved between the parties and there are no injured parties," Cpl. Gauthier says.