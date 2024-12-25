Castanet is wishing everyone happy holidays; only a few things open Christmas Day

Photo: Tom Dyas

As Christmas Day arrives in the Okanagan Castanet would like to wish our readers the best of the season and a happy New Year.

Many businesses are closed on Christmas Day but there are still a few places open.

The people at Big White Ski Resort are ready for skiers and they are giving thanks for the early snow they received this season, allowing them to open earlier than usual. Big White opened six days early on Friday, Nov. 22.

The ski hill has a 141 cm base with 101 runs open serviced by 15 lifts.

Environment Canada is calling for warmer temperatures over the next five days, with temperatures expected to hover between -1 and 6 C.



Kelowna International Airport is another place open on Christmas Day.

December is YLW’s busiest time of year — from December 18 to January 6, there are expected to be more than 170,000 passengers. The busiest travel days are expected to be Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“This holiday season we are expecting up to 40,000 more passengers than travelled through YLW at the same time last year,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport CEO.

“We are asking passengers to plan in advance and to expect longer than normal wait times.”

Kelowna City Hall will be closed for the holidays from Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, reopening and returning to regular hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Essential municipal services such as police, fire, bylaw, water, wastewater treatment and snow removal will remain in operation throughout the holidays.

The non-emergency Police Services office will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25; Thursday, Dec. 26; and Wednesday, Jan. 1, and calls will be managed by the Kelowna Fire Department.

