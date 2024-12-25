Lake Country Brewing Co. closing its doors for good

Photo: Lake Country Brewing Co.

Another brewery is closing as we head into 2025.

Lake Country Brewing Co. announced on its social media channels that they are closing their doors for good as of December 29, 2024.

"The final countdown at Lake Country Brewing. We are closing at the end of December."

The Instagram post says last call is Sunday, December 29th, "and then we will head quietly into the night…

"Our thanks to all our customers over the past couple of years; shout out to our staff, to all the musicians, comedians, performers and event hosts, suppliers and all the others that have contributed to the fun we’ve had…"

Lake Country Brewing Co. joins other craft breweries in Kelowna, like Vice and Virtue that were forced to close their doors. Vice and Virtue have been purchased by the owners of Red Bird Brewing Co. with plans for a relaunch in the spring of 2025.

The Kelowna Brewing Co. at 975 Academy Way, suffered a similar fate as rising costs and changing consumer habits have taken a toll on the hospitality industry this year.