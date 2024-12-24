Record warm weather in parts of BC Monday, Kelowna hits 8.5 C

Photo: Randy Millis A couple out enjoying a warm evening on Leon Avenue in Kelowna on Dec. 23, 2024.

The weather outside was frightfully warm in parts of B.C. yesterday.

Several communities posted record highs, including Kelowna.

Environment Canada says the city reached a daytime high of 8.5 C, surpassing a mark that dates back 125 years. The previous high for Dec. 23 was 8.3 C, set in 1899, the start of temperature record keeping in Kelowna.

Several other communities also broke temperature records.

Salmon Arm topped out at 9.0 C. The old high was 7.2 C in 1919. Records in Salmon Arm go back to 1893.

In Clinton, a new record of 3.9 C was set, surpassing 2.6 C from 2005. Blue River hit 4.5 C. The old mark was from 1969, when it warmed up to 3.9 C.

Elsewhere, it got to 12.9 C in the Vancouver area–slightly above the 12.8 C from 1919, West Vancouver hit 15.3 C, and Sechelt and Gibsons reached new records at 15.5 C.

The forecast high for today in Kelowna is 6 C, with a low of 2 C for Christmas Eve. However, the wind will pick up and Christmas morning could feel like -6 C with the windchill.