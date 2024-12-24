446 turkeys donated during Immaculata Regional High School's 7th annual turkey drive 

Photo: Pixabay stock photo

Students, staff and families from Immaculata Regional High School in Kelowna have undertaken another successful holiday turkey drive.

The school collected and delivered 446 turkeys to the Central Okanagan Food Bank this year.

“I would first like to thank Immaculata Regional High School for continuing to host this important community event with great enthusiasm. Thank you to the kids from the RINK hockey program who joined us for the second year in a row. The Turkey Drive presents a great first-hand opportunity for students to learn the importance of giving back to their community,” said event founder Jim Hare.

It was the 7th year for the turkey drive which is supported by Castanet and was broadcast live on K96.3 by morning show hosts Bradley Karp and Alysha Williams on Dec. 13.

“A big thank-you to our four live broadcast sponsors: Vantage West Realty, Even Steven Contracting, Hingley Construction, and World of Spas. And not to mention each and every donor who has contributed towards such a phenomenal result,” added Hare.

“We are already looking forward to building upon our great success in 2025”.