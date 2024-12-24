Kelowna community group frustrated after finding gates locked to boardwalk in front of Eldorado Resort on Monday

Photo: Al Janusas Al Janusas was surprised and frustrated to find the gates to the boardwalk in front of the Hotel Eldorado locked Monday afternoon.

Members of a local community group were upset to find the gates to the boardwalk in front of the Eldorado Resort along Okanagan Lake in Kelowna locked and chained closed on Monday afternoon.

Signs posted along the wooden walkway said the boardwalk was closed due to winter conditions.

According to the City of Kelowna, when it contacted the Eldorado, hotel staff said access was closed due to safety concerns about guests and the public slipping because the boardwalk was icy.

Conditions in Kelowna on Monday were sunny with temperatures as high as 8 C in the mid-afternoon. On Friday, the walkway was open, with signs telling the public that it is not maintained in the winter and to use at their own risk.

The city said its staff would continue to monitor the situation with the boardwalk.

The closure came less than a week after the owners of the resort lost the latest round in an ongoing court battle with the City of Kelowna over public daytime access to the walkway.

An appeal of a 2023 ruling launched by Argus Properties was denied. The company unsuccessfully argued that a right-of-way agreement with the city was unenforceable, as it put a “positive obligation” on the hotel to maintain and repair the boardwalk.

Justice Peter Voith of the BC Court of Appeal found the judge in the 2023 decision had not erred in maintaining that the agreement was still valid.

Photo: Al Janusas The gate was locked at the access point near the Manteo.

A member of the group PLANKelowna posted photos on social media showing the locked gates on Monday. Al Janusas formed the group to fight for continued public access to the foreshore of Okanagan Lake.

“I’m really pleased that the city took legal action to force that owner to stop doing what they were doing, which was locking it in the past, which they have done several times,” said Janusas.

He says the resort shouldn’t need to be chased repeatedly by the city to uphold their end of the agreement.

“It’s costing all of us citizens money to have the city harangue them to follow this agreement that they signed years ago.”

Castanet emailed the general manager of the Eldorado Resort for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.