RCMP conduct an Excise Act investigation in downtown Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP have been stepping up proactive enforcement protocols over the holiday season.

A Castanet reader who asked not to be identified, spotted this stop near the Safeway in downtown Kelowna and shared photos with us.

"Saw an arrest happen at 2 p.m. this afternoon (December 19, 2024) at the Safeway at the corner of Richter and Lawrence. One older male got pulled over with two younger female passengers. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, the blonde passenger was quickly handcuffed and led into the back of a cruiser."

RCMP tell Castanet, "an officer was conducting an Excise Act investigation with the vehicle pictured and one of the female passengers refused to identify herself," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

One of the suspects was arrested after it was determined she was wanted on outstanding warrants.

RCMP say the file is no longer under investigation, "after the necessary seizures were made."