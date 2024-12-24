Rabbi Shmuly Hecht of Chabad Okanagan shares cheer and special Chanukah cookies with Mayor Tom Dyas

Photo: Rabbi Shmuly Hecht Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, his wife and children and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas at City Hall.

As we get closer to Christmas Day, celebrations at Kelowna's city hall are covering all denominations.

Rabbi Shmuly Hecht of Chabad Okanagan, along with his wife Fraidy and some of their children stopped by City Hall to celebrate Chanukah, taking time to mark a meaningful moment of inclusion and reflection during the holiday season.

The mayor's office was filled with delightful cheer and special Chanukah cookies as the rabbi took the opportunity to speak about the significance of the menorah, the story of the miraculous oil, and how its lessons are more relevant today than ever.

Rabbi Hecht emphasized that even in moments when people may feel at their wit's end, there is a pure, divine spark within each of us—just like that small jug of oil in the Temple.

"We can tap into this inner light, and when we do, miracles can happen," Hecht said. "The energy of that miracle will empower you, one day, and then another, and then another. And slowly, over time, we see that miracles are happening all around us—every day. We just need to open our hearts to them."

The official lighting of the menorah will be hosted by the chabad on December 25th, for the 14th year this year.

Kelowna Mayor, Tom Dyas won't be at this year's ceremony, but he expressed his commitment to the values of inclusion and diversity by hosting a special 'early' Chanukah celebration in his office.

"It was an honour to have you visit today," the mayor said, "I want to celebrate with you here today, and show my support for our Jewish community and the light you bring to our city."

The Mayor spun the winning spin on the Chanukah dreidel game and that was a fun moment at the office.

Rabbi Hecht invites everyone to join for the 14th annual downtown Chanukah lighting ceremony on December 25th at 5:00 p.m., hosted by Chabad Okanagan welcoming the community to come together and remember the powerful truth: "Light will always prevail over darkness."