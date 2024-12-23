Kelowna RCMP find drugs, loaded gun in stolen vehicle

Photo: RCMP A loaded .22 calibre handgun was recovered from a stolen vehicle in downtown Kelowna on Dec. 18, 2024.

RCMP officers found drugs and a loaded gun in a stolen vehicle they recently came across in downtown Kelowna.

Members of the Proactive Enforcement Unit came across the vehicle on the evening of December 18. The male driver took off on foot, but was arrested around 7:30 p.m. in the 900-block of Laurier Avenue, with the assistance of the Police Dog Service.

Mounties say the vehicle had been stolen from Vernon in July. Inside, they found a substantial amount of drugs and a loaded .22 calibre handgun.



“The loaded firearm is a stark reminder (of) the dangers all of our officers can face at any given moment,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Proactive Enforcement Unit. “In this particular case, no one was injured, we recovered a stolen vehicle, and we removed potentially toxic drugs and a firearm from our streets. I am proud of what this unit has accomplished this year and our commitment to a safer community remains steadfast.”



The suspect, a 36-year-old Kelowna man, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2025.