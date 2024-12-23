BC Transit adds more hours to Kelowna Regional Transit routes to improve reliability, meet increased demand

Photo: BC Transit Flickr

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna are announcing service changes in the New Year.

BC Transit is expanding service, adding more hours to routes across the Kelowna Regional Transit network, starting January 6, 2025.

Improvements are being made to Route 8 University/College including additional service during the afternoon peak period.

The service expansion has been made possible by an increase in local government and provincial funding. The operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow BC Transit and its local government partners to continue to provide safe and reliable service.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna.