Princeton’s Frannie’s Cafe finds second home in Kelowna

Cindy White

A small-town business is making the leap to the big city in the Okanagan.

Despite the struggles of the restaurant industry in the past few years, the owners of Princeton’s Frannie’s Coffee have opened a second outlet in Kelowna, taking over the Eurobean space at 1320 Water Street, adjacent to the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort.

“We took over August 3, kind of right in the thick of things. So, that was a bit of a learning curve because you’re coming right in while it’s super busy,” said owner Sean McHaffie. “It has definitely slowed off toward the winter but that’s Kelowna business in general.”

He says they are well known in Princeton, but Kelowna offers an opportunity to tap into a much larger population.

The couple has lived in Kelowna for about a decade while running Frannie's in Princeton for the past three years. The McHaffies hope to find a niche in the competitive cafe scene in the city.

“We do most of our stuff in-house,” notes Heather McHaffie. “We have some gluten-free, we have some gluten-free vegan, we have some straight-up good, old-fashioned baking. Our staff does a lot of the cookies.”

They also make ready-to-order sandwiches and source coffee and teas from other small businesses. Their coffee comes from Vernon’s Giobean. Their tea is from Tulameen Tea Co.

“Lots of the cafes now, especially the chain cafes, they’re that very minimalist aesthetic,” notes Sean McHaffie. “We’re warm, friendly, inviting.

“So even though retail sales are down, people are always going to drink coffee.”

Frannie’s isn’t alone is venturing into the Kelowna market from a smaller community. After more than 20 years serving Penticton, Accent Chocolate Factory recently opened a storefront at the corner of Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue.