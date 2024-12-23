Rain could turn to snow just in time for a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Mother Nature could deliver a white Christmas for the Okanagan, but chances are still slim.

This week will start off warm and it’s not expected to cool down to near-normal temperatures until closer to the weekend.

For Monday, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast, with a 30 per cent chance of morning showers. Highs will be 6 C in Penticton, 4 C in Kelowna and Vernon.

Monday night’s low is 1 C, with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. While the valley might only get a few snowflakes, more is likely on the hillsides. The snow level will drop to 1000 metres on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 4 C.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Christmas Eve currently does not include any snow. Currently, Environment Canada is predicting clear conditions with lows of -3 C.

Christmas Day will be a wet one, with periods of rain. The high is expected to reach 1 C. Overnight on the 25th, the rain could turn to snow as temperatures dip to zero.

Boxing Day on Thursday will be similar. Periods of snow or rain are forecast, dropping to a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries.

“Thursday morning, there’s a slight chance of getting wet flurries. The amount is very little, maybe 2 millimetres, probably not any accumulations, just melting on contact ” said meteorologist Gary Lee.

For Friday and Saturday, Environment Canada predicts clouds, a slight chance of showers or flurries and highs between 2 C and 4 C. Lows will linger around zero.