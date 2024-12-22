Santa stops by Save-On-Foods in Kelowna to help BC Children's Hospital as he counts down to his big night

Cindy White

It might be just two days before he loads up the sleigh and takes flight, but Santa still had time for some hugs on Sunday.

As shoppers hurried in to stock up on their last-minute fixing, the Jolly Old Elf was on hand to bring some festive cheer to the Save-On-Foods on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna and to help raise money for BC Children’s Hospital.

All the proceeds from photos with Santa on Sunday will go to support the hospital. Save-On-Food has been one of the largest corporate supporters of BCCH for years.

“This is an opportunity for Save-On-Foods again to share some excitement with the kids. What a great time of year it is. And it’s so much fun just to create the Christmas spirit,” said store manager Scott Nazaruk.

He says December 22, 23 and 24 are traditionally the busiest days for grocery shoppers at his store, with turkey at the top of the list.

Temperatures have been hovering above normal for several days, so what does Santa think of Kelowna’s chances of having a white Christmas?

“It is touch and go,” said Santa.

“We’re hoping that we will have snow but I have preparations in case there’s no snow. We retrofit the sleigh.”