Kelowna has highest rate of Gen Z solo renters in BC, seniors account for nearly one-third

Seniors and young people between the ages of 15 and 24 account for a big chunk of singles living on their own in rental accommodations in Kelowna.

A recent analysis of Statistics Canada data by Point2Homes found that renters make up more than 50 per cent of one-person households in four of B.C.’s largest cities. Victoria led the way at 68%, followed by Vancouver.

In Kelowna, solo renters account for 46.4 per cent of one-person households. Seniors made up 28.7% of that number. Nationwide, Canadians 65 and older now represent one-third of renters living alone.

At the other end of the spectrum, 10 per cent of solo renters in Kelowna are from Generation Z. That’s the highest of all B.C. cities analyzed and the sixth-highest of the Canadian cities studied.

Millennials are no longer the face of the typical person striking out on their own. Those aged 25 to 34 represent just 18.5 per cent of solo renters in Canada. People aged 55 to 64 represent 18.2%.

The report by Point2Homes notes that homeownership has become an increasingly steep financial hurdle in many parts of the country, pushing more people into the rental market.

“Not only did 2021 mark a nationwide shift toward a solo renter majority, but also a time when more than half of those renting alone spent less than 30% of their income on housing, making it a comfortable option for many," the report’s authors wrote.

"In fact, in 40 of the country’s largest cities, lone renters represent more than half of the one-person households, outnumbering solo homeowners."

In November, the asking price for a one-bedroom rental in the Central Okanagan dropped more than $200, according to Castanet Classifieds data. It dropped to $1,543, the second most affordable price of 2024, behind August when the average was $1,495.

The two-bedroom asking price in November, meanwhile, increased nearly $100 to $2,324.