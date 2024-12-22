Accent Inns, which has three Thompson-Okanagan hotels, captures two national honours

Photo: Contributed

Accent Inns has been busy collecting awards for its culture.

The Victoria-based company, which has hotels in Kelowna and Kamloops, recently received two national honours for its exceptional work. The company operates Accent Inns in Kelowna and Kamloops, and Hotel Zed in Kelowna.

Tourism Industry Association of Canada named Accent Inns its Tourism Employer of the Year last week when it held the 2024 Canadian Tourism Awards. It was one of three business excellence awards handed out by TIAC.

If that weren’t enough, Accent Inns also cracked the list of companies that captured one of Canada’s Most Admired Awards. The honours are given out by Waterstone Human Capital, which bills itself as Canada’s leading cultural talent advisory firm.

Accent Inns was one of 13 companies on the Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2024 list in the growth category, which is for companies that have revenues of $25 million to $100 million.

Waterstone founded Canada’s Most Admired Corporate program in 2004 to celebrate the best practices in high-performance culture and leadership.