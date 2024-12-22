SkyAlyne, which features Kelowna's KF Aersopace, chooses two 25-year partners

Photo: Bluedrop Training & Simulation

KF Aerospace and the SkyAlyne partnership inked a pair of 25-year contracts this week that will help them deliver the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Future Aircrew Training program.

SkyAlyne, which is a joint venture between Kelowna’s KF Aerospace and Montreal’s CAE, on Wednesday signed a 25-year contract with Bluedrop Training & Simulation. The move came one day after SkyAlyne announced a 25-year deal with IT firm CGI.

Bluedrop is a Halifax company that designs and develops advanced training solutions, including interactive courseware and state-of-the-art visual and augmented reality training.

“Building and then delivering the Future Aircrew Training program to the RCAF is a monumental undertaking, which requires top-level expertise and know-how, which is why it is so important to have Bluedrop part of Team SkyAlyne,” SkyAlyne general manager Kevin Leake said.

“As SkyAlyne works on military aircrew training solutions, it’s important that our team is made up of the best companies, with strong track records of success, from all across Canada.”

Bluedrop has a history of contributing to RCAF training, which no doubt played a role in its being chosen by SkyAlyne.

“As a small/medium enterprise, it is a tremendous opportunity to be a part of team SkyAlyne and the FAcT program for the coming 25 years,” Bluedrop CEO Derrick Rowe said. “Our team at Bluedrop provides exceptional know-how and superior levels of support to our customers.

“The future of aircrew training increasingly includes simulation, virtual reality, and augmented reality systems. Bluedrop is positioned to advance the program and maintain relevance for the long-term.”

Bluedrop’s contributions to SkyAlyne in this contract include provision and configuring of software components, development and continuous improvement of courseware in Moose Jaw, Sask., and Southport, Man., and providing maintenance technicians in Moose Jaw.

SkyAlyne on Tuesday it selected CGI to deliver comprehensive suite of services, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, end-user services and infrastructure management.

“CGI is perfectly positioned to help shape and execute our information technology roadmap and infrastructure and help us drive operational excellence,” SkyAlyne’s senior executive Kevin Lemke said. “This partnership will help SkyAlyne deliver a world-leading military aircrew training solution to the Royal Canadian Air Force, ensuring RCAF aircrew are equipped with the skills and capabilities necessary to succeed in challenging conditions at home and around the world.”

CGI was founded in 1976 and is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, with 90,250 consultants and professionals.