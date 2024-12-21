Kelowna Chamber of Commerce seeks nominees for Top 40 Over 40 program

Photo: Contributed

It is time once again to honour the best of Kelowna’s business community through the Top 40 program.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for business community leaders over the age of 40. This is the 11th year for the Top 40 program.

“We are thrilled to continue this program that recognizes the outstanding people in our business community,” Kelowna chamber CEO George Greenwood said in a press release. “Working with longstanding program sponsor BDO LLP, the Top 40 program celebrates the accomplishments of those working to further our region.

“It takes the efforts of many to keep Kelowna at the forefront of business development, and we’re proud to see Kelowna is home to so many exceptional individuals.”

The Top 40 program recognizes notable leaders in Kelowna who inspire, lead, build and contribute to the city’s diverse business landscape. The program alternates each year between those over 40 and under 40.

Applicants are evaluated on business success and entrepreneurship innovation, social advocacy, environmental impact and sustainability, government affairs, legal affairs, arts and cultural achievement, First Nations and Indigenous achievements, and science and technology medicine.

Honourees will be announced in early April and recognized each week in media until the program wraps in June, when the Kelowna Chamber and BDO LLP will host a community celebration.

More information, about how to nominate someone, can be found on the Kelowna chamber website here.