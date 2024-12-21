Goose wounded by arrow in Lake Country expected to recover

Photo: Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society A Canada goose in recovering after being found wounded with an arrow, out of hunting season, in Lake Country.

A Canada goose is expected to make a recovery after being found in Lake Country shot with an arrow.

Eva Hartmann, founder of the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, says the goose was found last weekend, injured but alive, on the shores of one of the community’s smaller lakes.

“Everything points towards that this was illegal, but we don't have any evidence, because nobody saw it,” she said.

Goose hunting season was closed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20, so it is unlikely given the wounds of the bird that it was shot in season.

Hartmann says geese are found wandering, stuck with arrows, “frequently,” but the situation is hard for the BC Conservation Officer Service to investigate.

“This goose was super lucky. It's healing very, very well, and we're not keeping it a day longer than necessary in captivity,” she added.

The bird was reported by concerned residents before it was captured and transported to a volunteer veterinarian, who managed to remove the arrow without complications.

The arrow missed all the bird's organs and no infection set in.

Hartmann believes the goose should be able to be released soon.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is a charity that relies on volunteers and donations to operation. Information on how to support the group can be found here.