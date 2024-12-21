Group of Good Samaritans hand out holiday gifts at Kelowna's tent city

Rob Gibson

Christmas came early for some of Kelowna's unhoused living along the rail trail.

A group of Good Samaritans gathered at Kelowna's tent city on Friday afternoon to spread some good cheer for those less fortunate.

Diana Bertucci tells Castanet she did some cooking and handed out a combination of rice, pasta, ramen noodles, chicken, and pork on Friday afternoon.

"I encountered this amazing huge group effort, started and spear-headed by a lovely young man, Leighton, his mother and another woman. They have been doing this for three years now," Bertucci says.

The group gathered food, clothing, soap, shampoo and other essentials and hand delivered them to the people living along the rail trail.

"It's one of the best displays of kindness and generosity I have ever seen with my own eyes, it brought me to tears of joy, gratitude and awe," says Bertucci.

The group Bertucci is talking about consists of a group of volunteers led by Leighton Kimmel, his mom and Erin Leigh.

Kimmel has spent time on the streets himself so he knows how much this means to those who are going without so much this winter.

"It brings me so much joy and warms my heart. They were so thankful, a handful of them were brought to tears they're so thankful," he said.

Kimmel tells Castanet the gift bags are filled with everyday items like shampoo and toothpaste, as well as hand warmers and hot food as well.

"We had warm meals, chilli, hot dogs, and hot chocolate," he said.

Kimmel says he and his group try to stop by once a month to hand out goody bags to the less fortunate, but the effort is extra special at Christmas time.

"I have conversations with them and it just means so much to them to know that people care because they often feel like discarded scum, they say, and everybody looks at them like they don't want to touch them or talk to them," Kimmel says.