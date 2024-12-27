Partial Closure of Water Street for New Year's Eve Celebration in Kelowna

Photo: tourismkelowna

The Valley First New York New Year’s Eve celebration is set to bring live entertainment and family-friendly activities to Stuart Park on Tuesday, December 31.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the festivities culminating in a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

To accommodate the celebration, there will be select parking restrictions along Water Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 31.

For those attending, parking spaces will be available at the Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street), and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue).

Visit festivalskelowna.com for full event details.