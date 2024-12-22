Kelowna man convicted of sexually abusing wife's daughter in the 90s

Photo: File photo

Reader advisory: This story contains descriptions of sexual abuse against children.

A woman's childhood “demon” was convicted of sexually abusing her over a five-year period in the 90s.

In a recently published decision, Justice Warren Milman convicted a 58-year-old Kelowna man of sexually abusing a female child between 1993 and 1998, while she was between five and 10 years old.

But Justice Milman acquitted the man of abusing the child's sister, who's three years older, after the Crown conceded mid-trial that she was not a reliable witness. Justice Milman agreed, saying he was left with a reasonable doubt whether the older sister's described abuse reflected actual memories or “reconstructions later in life based on childhood trauma.”

The published decision has omitted the name of both the accused and the complainants, as any information that could identify the complainants is covered under a publication ban. The accused is referred to as JWW, while Castanet will refer to the younger sister as YS and the older sister as OS.

JWW moved into the home of YS and OS in 1993, initially as a boarder, but he married their mother two years later.

During a five-day trial this past October, YS and OS testified about several instances of sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of JWW.

YS said she remembers JWW masturbating and ejaculating onto her back many times. She said she also remembers him touching her vagina and using her hand to masturbate himself. OS said JWW rubbed her breasts on a number of occasions.

Both women testified they remembered many instances of JWW spying on them through holes in their bedroom wall or washroom doors.

“They said he would often masturbate while watching them play,” Justice Milman said in his decision. “They testified that he would often choose to use the communal washroom while they were bathing so he could masturbate while watching them in the bath. According to [YS], this behaviour continued well into her adulthood.”

Both OS and YS testified they had talked with each other all their lives about being molested, but they never discussed details because it had been too painful.

Denied allegations

Taking the stand at his trial, JWW denied the allegations of sexual touching, voyeurism and masturbating in the presence of the children

“He says he remained on what he believed to be good terms with them until shortly after [their mother's] passing, when they fell out of contact,” Justice Milman said “He had no contact with them from then on, until his arrest on the present charges.”

But when police first arrested JWW, an arresting officer asked him if he understood why they were there and he replied: “Same thing they have been threatening me with for years.”

While JWW denied the sisters had confronted him about the molestation allegations in the past, Justice Milman said the evidence suggested otherwise.

YS testified she went to police with the allegations after her mother died in 2019, after she was encouraged by her uncle.

While JWW's defence counsel highlighted inconsistencies with the sisters' testimonies, Justice Milman said that both sisters were traumatized by events in their childhood, the source of which was JWW. YS described him as a her childhood “demon.”

Having been found guilty of sexually assaulting YS, JWW will face sentencing in April.