Kelowna man takes outdoor Christmas decorating to new heights

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man has taken his love for Christmas and over-the-top decorating to new heights this year.

Justin Hampson has lived on Falkirk Road in Rutland since 2004 and every year his outdoor Christmas decorating gets more and more elaborate.

"We try to put up a few new lights every year. I go around find the sales, find the deals, and add as much as we can to it every year, to keep the kids happy and add as much light as possible."

Hampson now has so many lights that he's taken over his neighbour's yard as well.

"My previous neighbours allowed me to use the yard, and as soon as they (new neighbours) moved in, I politely went over there and asked if I could confiscate their yard during the December season, and they happily obliged."

Hampson is also a big supporter of Canadian Blood Services and since 2017 he has been raising money and donating it to the cause.

"It's just something that means a lot to me and just helps support them. Help support Canada's system, and keep keep the supply steady," Hampson says.

Hampson says his neighbours enjoy the display and many of them have also gotten into the act. His house isn't far from Candy Cane Lane.

"We're close enough that if you're going to hit Candy Cane Lane, you might as well swing on up here and enjoy my place and all the other ones on the street that have just as much."

Hampson says traffic to view the lights has been steady and he hopes people enjoy his Christmas display and that some people will take the time to donate to the Canadian Blood Services.

Hampson says the lights will stay up until Jan. 2, and while he's not looking forward to his power bill, he says it's worth it.

"You kind of just ignore it (the thought of the bill), let it come in after the season."