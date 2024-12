Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

The collision that was slowing traffic in downtown Kelowna has now been cleared.

ORIGINAL 1:25 p.m.

The intersection of Leon Avenue and Richter Street is blocked off by a collision Friday afternoon.

The westbound lane of Richter Street is blocked off between Harvey and Richter, while Leon Avenue is also blocked at Richter.

Emergency crews are on the scene and the intersection is expected to be cleared shortly.