Missing pup found in Kelowna, kept safe by stranger

Photo: Paws it Forward Lyle has made it home.

Weeks since he ran away and his sweet face was plastered across the city on missing posters, a Kelowna foster dog has made his way home.

Lyle, a pooch that had been missing for 27 days, had a happy ending that seems fit for a script of a holiday movie.

Paws it Foward, a non-profit dog rescue in Kelowna, reported the happy news of Lyle's return Thursday, after a tireless push to keep attention on the pup who had taken off last month.

"This is the best possible news we could be sharing. Lyle is home," reads a post from the rescue's social media account.

"He is in good condition, considering, and will be seeing one of our vets this morning to make sure all is well."

They credited his survival not only to those who had kept searching when many others may have given up, but also to "an amazing man" who had kept feeding Lyle, not knowing he was sought after. His efforts kept him healthy and able to survive his adventures.

Lyle had then been spotted in a field on Mail Road, and when searchers attended the area they set up a humane trap. Then, when Lyle went to get his nightly meal, he was rescued.

"A huge and heartfelt thanks going out to everyone who searched, shared our posts, kept an eye out, checked cameras and yards. We are so grateful," the rescue shared.

"A special thank you to the amazing drone operater who helped search."

Their volunteers will be out removing posters, so if you see one, please take it down and recycle it for us."

To follow Paws it Forward and all they do, go to the website.